VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after acquiring an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $368,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $227.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $230.09.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

