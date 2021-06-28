Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0215

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $367.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,290.40 or 1.00160397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.82 or 0.00382129 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.73 or 0.00893023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00382873 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003880 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

