Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VV traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $200.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,151. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $200.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.