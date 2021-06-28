Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,037.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 11.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 709,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $783.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $749.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.