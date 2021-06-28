Van ECK Associates Corp Has $658,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $357,664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after buying an additional 845,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

