Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 87,055 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 87,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 333,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 49.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 497,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

ARCO stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

