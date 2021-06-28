Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,517 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

