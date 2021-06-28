Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $82.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.72, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

