UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. 3,323,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

