USDX (USDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006622 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.