Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.91. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 104 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $651.36 million, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.