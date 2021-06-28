UnlimitedIP Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $180,673.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

