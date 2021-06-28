Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

