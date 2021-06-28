United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $281.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $312.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.62. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

