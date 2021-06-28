Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.28.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.27 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.04. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

