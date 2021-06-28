Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.28.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.30. 6,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.04. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

