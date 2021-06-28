Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

