Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean makes up about 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,377. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

