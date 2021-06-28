UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,940 Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,996.89 ($26.09).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,937 ($25.31) on Monday. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,886.95. The company has a market capitalization of £37.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.