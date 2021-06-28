UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Melrose Industries’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.