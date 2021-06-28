UBS Group AG Purchases 49,070 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 154.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter.

EQAL opened at $45.97 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.27.

