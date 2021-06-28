UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 36.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.06 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

