UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $46.41 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -580.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

