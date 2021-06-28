UBS Group AG Acquires 26,220 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

