UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 122,185 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,537,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 122,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of Starbucks worth $714,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 134.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

