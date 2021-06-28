UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $597.81 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,469,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $597,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

