UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 147,947 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,947 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $787,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Prologis by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.69. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,354. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.