UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 146,695 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,962,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.45 on Monday, hitting $400.50. 35,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $286.61 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $377.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.