Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

