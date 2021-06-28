U and I Group’s (UAI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Shares of UAI stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.46. U and I Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

Get U and I Group alerts:

In other U and I Group news, insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,817 ($25,891.04). Also, insider Richard Upton acquired 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £11,699.40 ($15,285.34). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 128,079 shares of company stock valued at $12,236,984.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.