Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) vs. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 86.5% of SecureWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuya and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 SecureWorks 2 3 0 0 1.60

Tuya presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 28.85%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya N/A N/A N/A SecureWorks -3.71% 0.15% 0.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuya and SecureWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $179.87 million 74.53 -$66.91 million N/A N/A SecureWorks $561.03 million 3.09 -$21.90 million ($0.01) -2,073.00

SecureWorks has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya.

Summary

SecureWorks beats Tuya on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS offering enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart real estate, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industry. Tuya Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, China with additional locations at Santa Clara, California; Gurugram, India; Dusseldorf, Germany; Antioquia, Colombia; Tokyo, Japan; Shenzhen, China; and Los Angeles, California.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

