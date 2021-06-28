Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TNP opened at $8.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

