TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a growth of 7,960.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MEDS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,610. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TRxADE HEALTH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $41,142 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

