TrustSwap Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $68.35 million and $1.48 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00655464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039026 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,378 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

