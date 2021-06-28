Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Financial Analysis

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Triterras and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 ChargePoint 0 2 7 0 2.78

Triterras presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Triterras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Triterras has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triterras and ChargePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A

Summary

Triterras beats ChargePoint on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

