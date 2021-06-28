Trexquant Investment LP Takes $730,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NetEase by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,847,000 after buying an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $106.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.93 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

