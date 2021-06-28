Trexquant Investment LP Sells 12,944 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $111,565,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $132.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.