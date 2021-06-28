Trexquant Investment LP Invests $791,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,840 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $141.24 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.