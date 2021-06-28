Trexquant Investment LP Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $263.01 million, a PE ratio of -34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

