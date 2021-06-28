Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after buying an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 133,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

