Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 33,737 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 229.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,668,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,063,000 after acquiring an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,455,000 after acquiring an additional 80,997 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,079,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

