TravelNote 1-Day Volume Tops $2,267.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $23,794.48 and $2,267.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00165706 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.20 or 1.00154767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

