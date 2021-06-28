TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $111.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.