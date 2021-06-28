Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Perestroika Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perestroika also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

