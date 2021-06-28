TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRSWF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TRSWF opened at $16.93 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

