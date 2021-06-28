TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.79 on Monday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

