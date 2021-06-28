TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
TowneBank has increased its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.
NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.79 on Monday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.