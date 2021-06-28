Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.51. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,120. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

