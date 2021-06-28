Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:TWM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,153. The firm has a market capitalization of C$478.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

