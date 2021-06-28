Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 10,054 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50.

Shares of RUN opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

