THEKEY Hits Market Cap of $3.68 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $36,336.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000085 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.